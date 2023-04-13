ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Trading 0.1% Higher

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $20.08. 32,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 82,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

ProShares Short Real Estate Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short Real Estate

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in ProShares Short Real Estate by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in ProShares Short Real Estate by 748.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 657,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after buying an additional 579,949 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Real Estate by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000.

About ProShares Short Real Estate

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

