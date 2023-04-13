Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Trading 6.9% Higher

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96. 4,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 34,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.

Institutional Trading of Procaps Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procaps Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Procaps Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

