Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.85

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 186508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PREF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 190,829 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2,852.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,630,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 917,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 106,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,425,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

