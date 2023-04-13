PotCoin Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 61.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 115% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $555,607.46 and approximately $399.04 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00310318 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011158 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000574 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003279 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,227,986 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

