POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for POET Technologies in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for POET Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for POET Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

NASDAQ POET opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. POET Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POET. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in POET Technologies by 1,027.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

