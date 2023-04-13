PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) is Lane Generational LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lane Generational LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer comprises 6.8% of Lane Generational LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.78. The stock had a trading volume of 122,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,001. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.84. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PKI. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

