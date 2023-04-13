Perennial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,900,000 after acquiring an additional 186,640 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 30,117 shares in the last quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 332,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,010,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.22. The stock had a trading volume of 767,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,540. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

