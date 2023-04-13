Perennial Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $64.82. The company has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $71.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

