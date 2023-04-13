Perennial Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $64.82. The company has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $71.85.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

