Perennial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Perennial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.5% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

GLD stock traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $189.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,177,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,512,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

