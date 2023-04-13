Peregrine Diamonds (TSE:PGD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. (TSE:PGD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.24. Peregrine Diamonds shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

Peregrine Diamonds Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$106.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24.

Peregrine Diamonds Company Profile

Peregrine Diamonds Ltd., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious gems in Canada and Botswana. The company primarily explores for diamond. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Chidliak property comprising 266 mineral claims covering a total area of 277,997-hectares located on Baffin Island in Nunavut, Canada.

Further Reading

