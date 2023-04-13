Peoples Bank OH Sells 152 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

