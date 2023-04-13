Peoples Bank OH Buys New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 893 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD traded up $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $228.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,958. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

