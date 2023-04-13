Peoples Bank OH Buys New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 254.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 932,034 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 21.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,666,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,347,000 after acquiring an additional 656,886 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 777,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,237. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

