PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $409.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $451.97. The stock has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

