Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.98. 795,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,663.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.93.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $33,641,330. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

