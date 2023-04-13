Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Up 7%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 1,246,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,253,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The business had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,493 shares of company stock worth $124,307. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

