Oxen Price Tops $0.12 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. Oxen has a market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $317,287.10 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,370.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.08 or 0.00309763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00073343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.97 or 0.00536593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00432614 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,668,216 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

