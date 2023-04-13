Otter Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up about 2.6% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,229 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,171,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $57.14. 912,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

