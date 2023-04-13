OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $138.99 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001262 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

