Ontology Gas (ONG) Market Capitalization Reaches $102.17 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Ontology Gas token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $102.17 million and $2.72 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas launched on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,791,696 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

