OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading Down 3.5%

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) was down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.77. Approximately 63,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 112,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.18). OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $366.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.33 million. Analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith bought 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,027,254.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith bought 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,027,254.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler bought 5,364 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $156,092.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,082. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 52,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,742 and sold 92,855 shares worth $2,714,024. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 369,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,719,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 49,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,376,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.