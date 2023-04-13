Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Trading Down 3.2%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67. 66,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 159,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Oncology Institute from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard A. Barasch purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,456.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 1,192.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.