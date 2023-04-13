OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,943,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OGE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity

OGE Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 in the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 137,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,343. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

