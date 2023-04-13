Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after acquiring an additional 122,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after buying an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,447,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC remained flat at $472.77 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 181,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,660. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $460.98 and its 200-day moving average is $491.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

