Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.81. 451,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $276.65.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.