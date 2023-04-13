Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.89. Approximately 10,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 57,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Nomura Research Institute Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

