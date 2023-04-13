Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.89. Approximately 10,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 57,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.
Nomura Research Institute Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35.
Nomura Research Institute Company Profile
Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura Research Institute (NRILY)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.