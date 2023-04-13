Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,732 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. DNB Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,184,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,118,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

