NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc Purchases 22,647 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 22,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,232.29. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,139,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,589.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 114,160 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $121,009.60.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 44,100 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $45,864.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 277,568 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $285,895.04.

On Friday, March 31st, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 61,837 shares of NN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $63,073.74.

NASDAQ NNBR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 384,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,015. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.76. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.61.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.15 million. NN had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Equities research analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NN by 27.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

