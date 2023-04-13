Nigel Hanbury Sells 12,450 Shares of Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW) Stock

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) insider Nigel Hanbury sold 12,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.98), for a total transaction of £19,920 ($24,668.73).
Helios Underwriting Price Performance
LON:HUW opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.01) on Thursday. Helios Underwriting plc has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.48). The company has a market cap of £125.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8,125.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Helios Underwriting Company Profile
