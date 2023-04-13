New World Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $340.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.26.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

