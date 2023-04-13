New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $50.00

New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSE:BCI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.00 and traded as low as C$49.98. New Look Vision Group shares last traded at C$50.00, with a volume of 50,900 shares changing hands.
New Look Vision Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$783 million and a PE ratio of 50.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.90.
About New Look Vision Group
New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.
