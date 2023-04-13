Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Up to $331.03

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $331.03, but opened at $339.99. Netflix shares last traded at $341.51, with a volume of 1,825,363 shares changing hands.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.28 and a 200 day moving average of $305.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

