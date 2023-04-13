Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $187,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $14.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $345.17. 4,878,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,419,961. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.02.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.26.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

