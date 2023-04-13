NephroGenex (OTCMKTS:NRXGQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NephroGenex, Inc (OTCMKTS:NRXGQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. NephroGenex shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

NephroGenex Company Profile

NephroGenex, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutics to treat kidney disease. The Company has paused the clinical program of its product candidate, oral Pyridorin, for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. The Company was primarily focused on the Phase III Pyridorin program, and other planned clinical and nonclinical studies and other work needed to submit Pyridorin for acute kidney injury (AKI), as well as the treatment of diabetic nephropathy in patients with Type II diabetes for regulatory approval in the United States and Europe.

