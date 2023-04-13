MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. MYR Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.61% of MYR Group worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,907. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $130.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,073,366.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,860.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,073,366.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,860.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading

