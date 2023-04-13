Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.44. 5,197,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $71.85.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

