Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

