MOBOX Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $90.82 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. MOBOX has a total market cap of $90.82 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001618 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,481,878 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

MOBOX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

