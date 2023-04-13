Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $0.76

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002532 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $671.78 million and approximately $32.30 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,021,985,453 coins and its circulating supply is 883,393,366 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,021,550,572.8400393 with 882,783,662.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.7192724 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $23,477,289.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

