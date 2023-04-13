Michelle Zatlyn Sells 12,820 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $807,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,840 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $739,327.20.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,795,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,027. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -105.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,707 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

