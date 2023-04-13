McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $366.03. 227,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,715. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.68. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

