MCF Advisors LLC Sells 34,443 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,443 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,986,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,346,559. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $73.40.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

