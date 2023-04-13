MCF Advisors LLC Sells 100,532 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,532 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,145. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

