MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 15.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of NIO by 15.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

NIO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,550,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,498,660. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About NIO

A number of research firms have recently commented on NIO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. China Renaissance cut their price target on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.