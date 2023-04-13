MCF Advisors LLC Increases Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $50.17. 15,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

