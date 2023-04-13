MCF Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $534.87. 215,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,741. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $499.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.88.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

