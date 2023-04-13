MCF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,300 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 23.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 198,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 55,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 33.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 310,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,574. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The business had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.92%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

