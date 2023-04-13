MCF Advisors LLC Buys 4,202 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 879.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,720. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

