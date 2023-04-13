MCF Advisors LLC Buys 1,544 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,507,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,465,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228,078. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $255.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

