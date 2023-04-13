MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CEO Douglas Doerfler Sells 2,182 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $10,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Douglas Doerfler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 6th, Douglas Doerfler sold 27,862 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $140,145.86.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $37,574.10.
MaxCyte Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. 517,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,086. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $531.71 million, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
MaxCyte Company Profile
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
